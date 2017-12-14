Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.: Chanticleer Holdings Announces Opening of BGR in Sugar House District of Salt Lake City, Utah

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner and operator of multiple restaurant brands internationally and domestically, today announced that its franchisee, Myles Premier, LLC expects to open BGR-Burgers Grilled Right ("BGR"), in the Sugar House district of Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, December 18, 2017. This location is the first of Chanticleer's five-store franchise agreement with Myles Premier, LLC in the Salt Lake City market.

Sugar House is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Salt Lake City and has gone through many phases in its lifetime. Today it's one of Salt Lake's hotspots for upper-middle-class homeowners and hipster shoppers. Sugarhouse has for decades been one of Salt Lake City's best - and only - zones of concentrated, locally-owned shops, and has been one of Salt Lake City's #1 go-to shopping areas.

Robert King, Vice President of Operations, commented, "We are excited for the first BGR in Salt Lake City. This is the third BGR restaurant since retaining the services of Streetsense, an award-winning multi-disciplinary branding, marketing, and design firm, for the creation of a comprehensive brand strategy intended to embrace BGR's award-winning food and elevate the customer experience. We are committed providing an exceptional customer dining experience for our new patrons in Salt Lake."

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (BURG), owns, operates and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters.

