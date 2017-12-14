Bitcoin Crash PredictionsBitcoin is up 1,666.66% year-to-date, which is a phenomenal run toward higher prices. The problem with this run is that the price action has been parabolic in nature, and parabolic trends are unsustainable. Based on the parabolic trend currently in development on the Bitcoin price chart, I can only assume that once Bitcoin has exasperated its move toward higher prices, a crash will follow.I am sure I am not the first to suggest that this parabolic move will end badly, and I am sure many pundits provided and outlined their Bitcoin crash predictions. I am in that same camp, and I have seen enough parabolic trends to know that they all end in tears..

