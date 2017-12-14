Intravascular Temperature Management Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are 3M, Smiths, ZOLL Medical, The 37Company, Belmont Instrument, Biegler and BD

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Intravascular Temperature Management Market by Type (Warming, Cooling), Application (Perioperative, Post-operative, Acute Care), Medical Condition (Stroke, Cardiac Arrest, Traumatic Brain Injury, Myocardial Infarction) - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global intravascular temperature management market is projected to reach USD 272.3 Million by 2022 from USD 228.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6%.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include the large number of awareness campaigns/conferences arranged by both public and private organizations, increasing adoption of patient warming and cooling systems in developing countries, and geographic expansions undertaken by key players in the global intravascular temperature management market.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the intravascular temperature management market in 2017, followed by Europe. The North American region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of surgical centers, high incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, and the high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices in North American countries are driving the growth of the intravascular temperature management market in the region.

Factors such as the high cost of certain intravascular temperature management devices and stringent regulatory approval processes are expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

The key players in the intravascular temperature management include 3M (US), Smiths (UK), ZOLL Medical (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Belmont Instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and BD company (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Intravascular Cooling - Market Dynamics



4 Intravascular Warming - Market Dynamics



5 Intravascular Temperature Management Market, Pricing Analysis



6 Intravascular Temperature Management Market, By Type (Value & Number of Procedures)



7 Intravascular Warming Market, By Application (Value & Number of Procedures)



8 Intravascular Cooling Market, By Medical Condition (Value & Number of Procedures)



9 Intravascular Cooling Market, By Application (Value & Number of Procedures)



10 Intravascular Temperature Management Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Becton, Dickinson And Company

Belmont Instrument Corporation

Biegler Gmbh

Gentherm Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Smiths Medical

Stryker Corporation

The Surgical Company Group (The 37Company)

Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d32pdb/intravascular



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716