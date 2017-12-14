MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANEGG / MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / MorphoSys AG (FRA: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; XETRA: MOR; OTC PINK: MPSYY) will present at the following conferences:

J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: January 10, 2018, 12:00 pm PST (09:00 pm CET, 8:00 pm GMT)

Venue: San Francisco, CA, USA

Presenter: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG

Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG

Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

Date: January 15, 2018, 2:45 pm CET (8:45 am EST, 1:45 pm GMT)

Venue: Frankfurt, Germany

Presenter: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: February 14-15, 2018

Venue: New York, USA

Presenter: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Oddo Seydler German Conference

Date: February 21-22, 2018

Venue: Frankfurt, Germany

Presenter: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

PDF versions of the presentations will be provided at www.morphosys.com. The link to the webcasts will be filed under www.morphosys.com/conference-calls.

About MorphoSys :

MorphoSys's mission is to make exceptional, innovative biopharmaceuticals to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious diseases. Innovative technologies and smart development strategies are central to our approach. Success is created by our people, who focus on excellence in all they do, collaborate closely across disciplines and are driven by a desire to make the medicines of tomorrow a reality. Success benefits all of our stakeholders.

Based on its proprietary technology platforms, particularly in the field of fully human therapeutic antibodies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has built a pipeline of more than 100 programs in R&D, around a quarter of which are currently in clinical development.

In its proprietary development segment, MorphoSys, alone or with partners, is developing new therapeutic candidates, mainly focusing on cancer and inflammation. In its partnered discovery segment, MorphoSys uses its technologies to discover new drug candidates for pharmaceutical partners and participates in the programs' further development success, through success-based payments and royalties. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

