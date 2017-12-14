The "Duty-free Retailing Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The duty-free retailing market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The duty-free retailing market in Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to the expansion in international airports and increasing number of passengers.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the duty-free retailing market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of various consumer products to individual customers at duty-free retail stores in the region. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Entry of global brands in European market. Since duty-free retailing markets of different European countries are actively being promoted as shopping destinations, an emerging category of travelers consider shopping at these spots an integral part of their travel experience.

LVMH, one of the leading retailers in the market and the largest luxury brand owner, is also one of the largest investors in duty-free retailing and the revenue growth from its duty-free business, recorded a significant increase in its revenue. Herms, one of the well-known luxury brands in France, is optimizing and expanding a network of boutiques in airports to showcase its retail design concept and service. Thus, the entry of global brands in the regional market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key vendors

DAA (Aer Rianta International)

Dufry

Lagardre

LVMH

Other prominent vendors

China Duty-free Group

Dubai Duty-free

Duty-free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power International

THE SHILLA DUTY-FREE

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cgc8dj/dutyfree?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005900/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Duty Free