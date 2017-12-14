Market analyst IHS Markit has issued its first forecast for 2018 installations, and expects the global market to surpass the 100 GW mark for the first time ever, hitting 108 GW.

IHS Markit is predicting another recording breaking year for solar in 2018, forecasting installations to hit 108 GW by the end of the year. The analysts state that continued demand from China will be the key driver behind this growth, as the country has successfully diversified its market and achieved strong momentum in the distributed generation segment.

The latest edition of IHS Markit's PV Demand Market Tracker highlights how China has now become the priority market for domestic manufacturers, something likely to shape the market in 2018. "Short supply and higher than anticipated module prices ...

