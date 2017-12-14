Avril takes a long-term approach and invests in a next-generation ERP system that can grow with them



MONTREAL, 2017-12-14 16:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avril Supermarché Santé, the leading independent Québec grocery chain specializing in organic and natural products, has gone live across all their stores with SAP for Retail.



Last year, Avril selected Beyond Technologies to help them leverage SAP's retail solution to propel the organization into a state of digital transformation. Their rise in demand and ever-expanding customer base made it necessary for them to choose a solution and a partner that mastered retail operations for businesses of all sizes with growth aspirations.



A little over a year later and with a new store opening and a warehouse relocation throughout the process, Avril now runs every retail operation with a fully integrated SAP ERP for Retail, powered by HANA, SAP's in-memory database. The final step to their retail ERP digital transformation journey will be to integrate SAP POS. Avril is very excited and they are looking forward to making this happen, in collaboration with Beyond Technologies!



"Implementing an ERP is challenging for any organization. Given our limited resources, from both IT and business standpoints, we needed a partner that understood our reality and showed flexibility. Beyond Technologies' approach makes SAP affordable for small but growing organizations. We are now equipped with the same Retail ERP used by our large competitors", says Rolland Tanguay, President, Avril Supermarché Santé.



"We are very pleased to have helped Avril improve their operations, once again leveraging our Retail expertise. Using SAP for Retail solutions will help make their store operations as well as their supplier and partner relationships smarter, giving them a clear edge over the competition. Being part of such a digital transformation is what drives Beyond Technologies", says Alain Dubois, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer at Beyond Technologies.



About Avril Supermarché Santé Avril Supermarché Santé is a health food store chain that offers organic products, natural supplements and cosmetics. The atmosphere, the service and the quality of the products make it a prime destination for highly demanding customers. This explains the rapid growth of our market share in Québec. Our stores exude a sense of abundance and well-being; the energy that prevails demonstrates that it is possible to take the time and have fun to meet a basic need: to feed ourselves. www.avril.ca/en/



About Beyond Technologies Beyond Technologies is a professional service firm, specialized in SAP solution integration and business process optimization, particularly in the retail sector. Founded by a team of consultants with more than 20 years of experience in integrated management systems, the firm knows how to leverage best practices in Retail and SAP solutions to deliver sustainable and real benefits to its customers. www.beyondtechnologies.com



