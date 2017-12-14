Technology group Wärtsilä announced that they have signed an agreement to supply EPC services to a 52 MW solar PV power plant in Jordan, owned by a joint venture between AES Jordan and Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co. Wärtsilä confirmed that the order was booked in November 2017.

Wärtsila will provide EPC services to a 52 MW power plant in Jordan, representing the first time the Finland-headquartered technology group has signed such an agreement.

Jordan's National Electrical Power Company (NEPCO) is responsible for constructing the interconnection facilities, and will also be the offtaker of the grid connected solar plant. The project is owned by AM Solar BV/Jordan, a joint venture between AES Jordan and Mitsui & Co.

The plant will be constructed near IPP4, a 250 MW Wärtsilä-built smart power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...