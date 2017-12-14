Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Result of AGM

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas
14 December 2017
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')
Result of Annual General Meeting
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM traded Ireland and UK focused oil and gas exploration, development and production company, held its Annual General Meeting today.
All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.
Details of the votes For and Against for each resolution are detailed in the table below:
|For
|Against
|1
|57,420,573
|99.95%
|28,315
|0.05%
|2
|57,422,037
|99.95%
|28,915
|0.05%
|3
|56,405,035
|98.18%
|1,043,853
|1.82%
|4
|56,405,035
|98.18%
|1,043,853
|1.82%
|5
|56,404,435
|98.18%
|1,044,453
|1.82%
|6
|56,869,837
|99.00%
|572,051
|1.00%
|7
|56,217,207
|97.87%
|1,222,680
|2.13%
|8
|56,162,428
|97.99%
|1,152,460
|2.01%
|9
|56,193,628
|98.04%
|1,121,260
|1.96%
* * ENDS * *
Notes
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.
In 2017 Europa produced 113 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK and seven licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective and indicative resources of 4.7 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas across all seven licences.