PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Result of AGM

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

14 December 2017

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM traded Ireland and UK focused oil and gas exploration, development and production company, held its Annual General Meeting today.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Details of the votes For and Against for each resolution are detailed in the table below:

ForAgainst
157,420,57399.95%28,3150.05%
257,422,03799.95%28,9150.05%
356,405,03598.18%1,043,8531.82%
456,405,03598.18%1,043,8531.82%
556,404,43598.18%1,044,4531.82%
656,869,83799.00%572,0511.00%
756,217,20797.87%1,222,6802.13%
856,162,42897.99%1,152,4602.01%
956,193,62898.04%1,121,2601.96%

* * ENDS * *

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Hugh MackayEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Phil GreenhalghEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Matt GoodefinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Simon HicksfinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Emily MorrisfinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Frank BuhagiarSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Susie GeliherSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

In 2017 Europa produced 113 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK and seven licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective and indicative resources of 4.7 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas across all seven licences.


© 2017 PR Newswire