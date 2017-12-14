Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Plans to Launch the Tesla of Two-Wheel EV Transportation Targeting $140 Billion Segment of $2 Trillion Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today released an online presentation to highlight additional details regarding the company's recently announced partnership discussions intended to open up China's leading Electric Vehicle (EV) market for Alternet's patented lithium energy solution.

"China has been the largest automobile market in the world since 2009," said Randell Torno, CEO of Alternet Systems. "Pursuing such a target-rich environment with an electric vehicle solution makes sense. Even Elon Musk has recently committed to opening a Tesla research lab in Beijing. Automobiles aside, China is also the largest motorcycle, scooter, moped, and bicycle market in the world. We believe our lithium battery patented technology can bring a great deal of value add to the automobile industry and we are definitely pursuing that market. We believe the $140 billion two-wheel transportation segment is a good deal less crowded with competition than the $2 trillion automobile market. And, the automobile market already has its Tesla. We are developing partnerships to rapidly tackle the two-wheel transportation market in China and around the world. We plan to introduce the Tesla of two-wheel transportation. Take some time to review our presentation to learn more about the overall global electric vehicle market, and in particular about the two-wheel transportation market, and the wheels we've put in motion to position Alternet as a leader in that market."

Alternet's EV strategy presentation is available on the company's website with the narrative of the presentation included in its entirety below:

Alternet's Lithium Technology Integration and Development Strategy

Alternet's business strategy is to partner with prominent third parties producing products and services that require stable, safe, long duration power in high impact operating systems. Within such partnerships, Alternet and each partner will together develop an integrated solution that includes a power component based on Alternet's lithium technology. Alternet management has an extensive military background (see Alternet Management below) and that combined with high potential of the technology for applicability in military solutions presents a promising partnership development opportunity.

( Learn More About Alternet's Strategy Lithium For The $700 Billion DOD Sector )

At the same time, Alternet is also developing partnerships separate from the military industrial sector to include the Electric Vehicle (EV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) partners.

Alternet's Patented $3 Million Lithium Energy Solution

On July 21, 2017, Alternet acquired Lithium IP Holdings in a transaction that included a management and business direction change. Previously, on June 23, 2017, Lithium IP Holdings executed an agreement with Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to exclusively license ten U.S. Patented lithium battery technologies with an option to acquire the ten U.S. Patents. The value of the portfolio of patents has been estimated at approximately $3 million.

Alternet Management Team

Randell Torno was named the new Alternet Systems Chairman and CEO when Alternet acquired Lithium IP Holdings. Edward Bollen was the President of Lithium IP Holdings, and he joined the Altnernet management team in conjunction with the acquisition of Lithium IP Holdings. Randell Torno and Ed Bollen both have a long background working with companies that are key participants in both industrial and military technology industries. Together they bring both public and private sector experience working in the military and intelligence sectors. Both retired from government service, but are still engaged in recurring work with foreign and domestic government agencies. In their experience, they have repeatedly come across demand for resilient energy solutions that meet industrial and military requirements for stable, safe, long duration power in high impact operating systems. Last year, they went to look for such a technology solution and found the portfolio of ten lithium energy technology patents that are now exclusively licensed to Alternet in an agreement that includes an option to purchase.

In the first quarter of 2017, Mr. Torno and Mr. Bollen raised funds privately to research and ultimately acquire an energy storage technology that would satisfy industrial and military requirements for stable, safe, long duration power in high impact operating systems. The merger of the Air Products and Chemicals Lithium Patent Portfolio into Alternet is now public information.

The Automobile Market in China and Around the World

China has been the largest automobile market in the world since 2009 selling more automobiles than any other country that all together sell approximately 80 million cars each year worldwide for a cumulative $2 trillion. According to a recent story published by CNBC, "China has emerged as the leading market player for electric and hybrid cars, accounting for approximately half of global sales." The CNBC report also reports, "China is not just focusing on electric vehicle manufacturing, but also buying up lithium projects and supporting the growth of battery producers, so they can control even more of the electric vehicle supply chain."

Asia Pacific and Overall Global Two-Wheel Transportation Market Segment

The Asia Pacific region is also the largest motorcycle, scooter, and moped market in the world. The global market for motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds in 2017 is expected to exceed 130 million units, resulting in $120 billion in annual sales. As per capita income in developing economic regions continues to improve, motorcycle, scooter, and moped sales are correspondingly expected to grow. Separately, the global electric bicycle market is growing and expected to reach $24 billion by 2025 ($144 billion in overall two-wheel vehicle annual sales).

The Tesla of Two-Wheel Electric Vehicle Transportation

Within a strategic partnership, similar to Tesla's rollout, Alternet expects to introduce a high-end electric motorcycle to capture the market's attention, and then introduce a Model T-like affordable, electric, two-wheel vehicle to serve the developing economic market demand for primary transportation. The two-wheel transportation market is far less crowded with competitors than the automobile market and global per unit demand exceeds that of automobiles. Alternet has the lithium battery technology that can put an electric two-wheel competitor on top of the market and the Alternet management team brings the necessary experience to execute a growth strategy in developing economic regions. Alternet plans to pursue the overall EV market with a particular focus on two-wheel transportation.

Summary

[(Patented Li Battery Technology + Key Strategic EV Partners) * China] 2-Wheels = New Tesla

Keep checking back as we develop and disclose the remaining variables in the equation.

Learn more on the company's website: www.otc-alyi.com or www.lithiumip.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

1 800 713 0297

https://www.otc-alyi.com/contact/

SOURCE: Alternet Systems, Inc.