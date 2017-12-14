Audi bringt 2020 high-performance E-Auto heraus >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Guten Morgen mit Evotec, Airbus, Munich... » Eilt: Riesendeal - Blockchain für den... Audi will release a high-performance electric car in 2020 Audi Sport will release an electric vehicle in 2020.Outgoing managing director Stephan Winkelmann revealed the news at a launch event for the RS4 Avant.But Winkelmann added that Audi Sport won't abandon its roots, as it plans to produce plenty of turbo engines in the coming...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...