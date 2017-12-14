A PLN 40 billion (around €9.4 billion) Polish support scheme for renewable energy was approved by the European Commission, pushing for an increase of green energy in the country's energy mix. Meanwhile, Guernsey-based Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has agreed to provide financing for ReneSola's 55 projects in Poland, each with a capacity of 1MW.Looking to underpin Poland's energy transition, the European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules a renewable energy scheme and a reduced levy to finance the scheme for energy-intensive users.The scheme, with a total budget of PLN 40 billion (around €9.4 billion), will provide state support to producers of electricity from renewable energy, which will be selected by means of competitive auction. The first two rounds took place in December 2016 and June 2017 and additional auctions will be organized until 30 June 2021. Financed by a surcharge levied on electricity consumers, the scheme will be applied to small installations with a capacity of up to 500kW, which can benefit from a feed-in tariff, and installations with a capacity of more than 500kW, which will receive a premium on top of the market price of electricity.According to the EC, beneficiaries will only receive the premium if, in the coming years, the market price of electricity is below the bidding price submitted in the auction, in order to help them compensate for costs that cannot be recovered from selling electricity in the market, ...

