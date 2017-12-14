Teleperformance receives two partner excellence awards for strategic contributions helping Humana improve the customer experience

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it received two partner awards from Humana, a leading health insurer in the United States. Humana recognized Teleperformance in the USA as "Partner Innovator for the Year" and its site in Joplin, Missouri, was named "Customer Experience Partner Site of the Year 100 Full Time Employees".

Teleperformance in the USA earned Partner Innovator for the Year for its process engineering and strategic contributions to Humana. Customized applications and solutions created and implemented by Teleperformance to help Humana further improve its customer experience and efficiencies include:

Creating an effective methodology for increasing the company's Net Promoter Score

Analytics to help improve forecasting accuracy and lower costs, including a time and motion study tool that reveals actionable insights about call flow

A revised strategy and advanced tools to improve agent training in order to provide the best resolution and experience to customers

Various pilot projects to improve efficiencies and member experience

Additionally, Humana recognized the Teleperformance in the USA team at the Joplin site with the Customer Experience Partner Site of the Year award in the 100 full-time employees category, for its phenomenal consistency and performance on member experience metrics throughout the year.

"Humana has been in partnership with Teleperformance for several years and we are impressed with the level of innovation they bring to the table on a daily basis," said Natalie Gaunce, Director RSO Customer Service, Humana. "Not only has Teleperformance met our key performance metrics, they have also worked with us on developing and implementing new and innovative ways of doing business. We look forward to continuing this successful and valuable partnership with Teleperformance."

"It is an honor to be recognized by Humana for the pioneering solutions we developed to assist them in improving their member experiences," said Brian Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance USA. "The ability to provide clients with custom analysis and solutions is a true strength of Teleperformance. We understand every company has different needs and the team prides itself in providing partners with valuable data that inform the creation of solutions that can help improve their business."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, said: "Congratulations to our USA team on receiving these accolades for the exceptional services they provide for a great company and client, Humana. We place the highest value on client awards and we sincerely thank Humana both for recognizing our team and for placing their ongoing trust in us to serve as the personal link between their brand and their members."

ABOUT HUMANA

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005985/en/

Contacts:

PRESS RELATIONS

AMERICAS AND ASIA-PACIFIC

TELEPERFORMANCE

MARK PFEIFFER, Phone: + 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

or

EUROPE

IMAGE7

Phone: +33 1 53 70 74 70

szaks@image7.fr

or

INVESTOR RELATIONS

TELEPERFORMANCE

Phone: +33 1 53 83 59 87/59 15

investor@teleperformance.com