In alignment with the dividend distribution policy of the last years, Kering's (Paris:KER) board of directors of 14 December 2017 has decided to distribute an interim dividend for the financial year 2017, for which the amount of 2.00 per share was agreed.

This interim dividend will be paid on Wednesday 17 January 2018 on positions closed as of the evening of Tuesday 16 January 2018. The ex-dividend date will be Monday 15 January 2018 in the morning.

The balance of the dividend for the financial year 2017 will be decided by the board of directors on 12 February 2018 and put to the vote at the next Annual General Meeting, which will take place on 26 April 2018.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewellery and watches: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport Lifestyle brands Puma, Volcom and Cobra. By 'empowering imagination', Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential, in the most sustainable manner.

The Group generated revenue of €12.385 billion in 2016 and had more than 40,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

