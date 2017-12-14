Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 14 December 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 81,912 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.0000p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.7500p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.7609p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,425,452,370 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,425,452,370 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 DECEMBER 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 12460 27.75 15:31:46 London Stock Exchange 14928 27.75 15:35:53 London Stock Exchange 620 27.75 15:38:16 London Stock Exchange 607 27.75 15:38:16 London Stock Exchange 15060 27.75 15:47:54 London Stock Exchange 48 28.00 15:49:51 London Stock Exchange 3536 28.00 15:49:52 London Stock Exchange 21810 27.75 15:59:44 London Stock Exchange 3306 27.75 15:59:44 London Stock Exchange 9537 27.75 15:59:44 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-