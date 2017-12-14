Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) will be attending and speaking on a panel at the inaugural Blockchain Davos event to be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 23rd to 26th in 2018. This event will coincide with the 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting which will be held at the same time, with attendance at both events on an invitation only basis.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos remains a global platform unmatched in engaging leaders from business, government, international organizations, academia and civil society in peer-to-peer working sessions. The programme's depth and breadth make it a true summit of summits.

Led by 2017's blockchain boom and the "Fourth Industrial Revolution", Blockchain Davos is a gathering to build partnerships for a decentralized future. As a proud sponsor of the event, Glance plans to raise awareness of its upcoming cryptocurrency and to make further inroads into the worldwide cryptocurrency and blockchain community.

Glance's planned cryptocurrency is a reward's based token to be granted as rewards to users of the Glance Pay mobile payment app, part of a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem coupons, earn rewards, and generally interact with merchants.

Every time a customer spends money on the Glance Pay mobile payment network, whether paying with the new cryptocurrency or via other payment methods, they will earn a rewards token. This strategy is intended to support rapid adoption of the cryptocurrency to a broad range of consumers, although the app will also be marketed to crypto users in leading urban centres. Glance also intends to apply elements of its anti-fraud technology to this new cryptocurrency to reduce the risk associated with converting traditional currencies to and from cryptocurrencies.

This inaugural Blockchain Davos event will give Glance the opportunity to highlight the functionality of its recent acquisition of the Blockimpact platform, a complete end-to-end cryptocurrency blockchain solution.

Features of the Blockimpact platform include:

Biometric ID and encrypted cyber security

Blockchain distributed ledger technology

Digital messaging & group chat, similar to the popular Whatsapp

Financial wallet

Open application program interface (API)

Crypto/token/fiat wallet for seamless conversions between currencies

Reward system

Document sharing

Social network features, and

Peer to Peer marketplace functionality

Glance acquired Blockimpact, at a cost of US$1.1 million, from Ztudium Limited, whose founder Dinis Guarda, also joined Glance's Board of Advisors.

Dinis Guarda recently stated: "We are selling the Ztudium Blockimpact platform at a significant discount to what we believe is its true value because we are extremely excited about the opportunity to apply our team and technology to the Glance Pay rewards cryptocurrency. We feel strongly that there is a large potential for this in the marketplace and we feel the combinations of our teams, technologies, and marketing capabilities are unmatched in the cryptocurrency space today."

This follows Glance's recent appointment of fintech strategist Alexander H Perkins along with a number of other top tier experts in bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain and artificial intelligence to its advisory board. The growth of cryptocurrencies shows no sign of slowing and according to www.coinmarketcap.com, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies has soared from US$17 billion a year ago to more than US$489 billion this week.

In addition to the recently announced CDN$11 million bought deal financing, Glance currently has cash in the bank in excess of CFN$10 million, which puts Glance in a strong position to pursue additional acquisition and partnership deals.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

