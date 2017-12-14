Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - PACSHealth, LLC's DoseMonitor® Radiation Dose Management tool continues its roll out of new features in the latest version of software, with a focus on non-ionizing data including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging). The new software is currently available for sale in all markets. Version 2.5.2 of DoseMonitor, released at RSNA, adds a vast array of improved tools and analytics, including tracking of SAR (Specific Absorption Rate, SAR Max W/kg), slew rates (dB/dt Max T/s), operating modes (normal, first level, etc.) and all other available MR parameters.



Although MR images do not involve any ionizing radiation, the MR environment involves a strong, static magnetic field that changes with time and radiofrequency energy, which carries potential safety concerns and therefore should be monitored closely. More information can be found in the 'ACR Guidance Document on MR Safe Practices: 2013'.



Additional new features include data acquisition and display of injectable contrast media parameters from any "smart" injector in CT, MR and Cardiac Cath labs directly to the patient jacket of DoseMonitor allowing providers to track all imaging related data for all modalities, ensures a greater holistic view for radiology departments, equipping facilities with expanded tools and data to report more confidently and improve imaging practices, image quality, and patient safety.



About DoseMonitor



DoseMonitor is an automated, enterprise-wise, vendor neutral patient radiation dose data collection, aggregation and reporting system. DoseMonitor identifies patients who may be at risk for ionizing radiation overexposure based on customer-provided thresholds and guidelines. By managing radiation dose effectively, facilities can adapt to new technologies and meet evolving regulatory standards and operations compliance requirements.



About PACSHealth, LLC



PACSHealth, LLC, (http://www.pacshealth.com), is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based software development company that develops medical imaging technology. PACSHealth, LLC includes the PHS Technologies Group, LLC division which develops advanced solutions that help hospitals manage patient radiation exposure and comply with regulatory requirements and industry guidelines. PACSHealth's solutions are installed at over 1200 hospitals worldwide.



Contact:



PACSHealth, LLC

Mike Battin

877-877-1457

mike.battin@pacshealth.com