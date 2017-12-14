Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021: Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Increasing Use in Rubber Industry

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global tall oil fatty acid market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use in rubber industry. Tall oil fatty acid is used as a stabilizing and vulcanizing agent in the manufacturing of rubber. Tall oil fatty acid is largely being used in the automotive industry, specifically in tire manufacturing. In the production of styrene-butadiene-rubber (SBR) synthetic rubber, tall oil fatty acid is used as an emulsifier during the process of polymerization. The proprietary blend of pine tars, along with tall oil and other rosins, improves the functionality and increases the life of tires by improving the mechanical strength. The increasing use of rubber mats, mechanical rubber goods, and others will increase the market share of tall oil fatty acid during the forecast period.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising use in soaps and detergents. The physical state of oil and fats is based on their source or origin. The liquid state indicates soft texture while solid-state indicates hard texture. The improved physical and chemical properties of oils and fats have increased their use in soap and detergents. The end-use determines the source of extraction of tall oil fatty acid. Hard oils are used to manufacture soaps, whereas soft oils contribute to conditioning. These soft oils that are used to provide better conditioning are more prone to oxidation. Thus, choosing various combinations of oil is necessary to produce the desired product based on the skin.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Declining production of paper. As tall oil fatty acid can be derived from plants, its production capacity is limited. Tall oil fatty acid feedstock is crude tall oil (CTO), which is produced through the wood pulping process associated with the paper milling business. The CTO produced is economical, but it cannot be produced by any other means other than paper milling. The decline in the production of paper due to the restrictions on cutting trees to produce paper will hamper the production rate of CTO, resulting in an overall decline in the production of tall oil fatty acid.



Key vendors

Eastman Chemical Company

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Harima Chemicals Group

Ingevity

Kraton Corporation

Other prominent vendors

ExxonMobil

Forchem

Pasand Speciality Chemical

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

Technical Industries

Werner G.Smith

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7kmcs8/global_tall_oil?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716