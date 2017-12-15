Toronto, Canada, December 15, 2017 - 3C Contact Services (www.3CContactServices.com), a Canadian contact center that provides superior customer service for small- and medium-sized businesses, is excited to announce that Chris Robinson has been hired as general manager."This is a huge step forward for both our business and our brand," explains Adrian Newman, head of business development at 3C Contact Services. "Chris is undoubtedly the right person to take our thriving business and increase the value-added services.

