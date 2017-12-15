Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-15 11:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apranga Group plans to reach EUR 231 million turnover (including VAT) in 2018, or by 4.2% more, than expected the year 2017 turnover.



Apranga Group plans to reconstruct or open 10-17 stores during 2018. Investments are planned to amount to about EUR 5-10 million.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801