BH Global Limited - December Share Conversion Date

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)



LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14



Change to Notice Date for December 2017 Share Conversions



15 December 2017



The Company announces that shareholders wishing to convert shares on the December 2017 Conversion Date pursuant to the Company's Share Conversion Scheme must provide notice to Computershare one business day earlier by noon GMT on Thursday 28 December 2017.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001