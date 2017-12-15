Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-12-15 12:26 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Today, Vestas has signed a conditional agreement for the supply of wind turbines for a project that meets Vestas' defined announcement threshold of 300 MW or above.



If and when the project translates into a firm and unconditional order in accordance with Vestas' definition, Vestas will disclose a company announcement about this.



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Hans Martin Smith, Senior Vice President, Patrik Setterberg Group Treasury and Investor Relations Investor Relations Tel: +45 9730 8209 Tel: +45 6122 1913



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657186