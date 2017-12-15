Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: DDR's Operating FFO Beats Expectations

Stock Monitor: At Home Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, DDR's total revenues decreased 10.2% to $220.13 million from $245.24 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue was below analysts' expectations of $222.2 million.

For the reported quarter, DDR's net loss was $7.40 million, compared to net loss of $65.95 million in Q3 FY16. The lower net loss was due to the reduction of $15.4 million in the valuation allowance recorded in the first quarter of 2017 on the Company's preferred investment in two joint ventures, lower impairment charges and a higher gain on sale of real estate assets. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was negative $0.02 compared to negative $0.18 in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, DDR's funds from operation (FFO) decreased 61.4% to $46.34 million from $120.14 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's FFO per share decreased 60.6% to $0.13 from $0.33 in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, DDR's operating FFO decreased 7.8% to $111.24 million from $120.64 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating FFO per share decreased 9.1% to $0.30 from $0.33 in the same period last year. The decrease was due to dilution from deleveraging and a decline in NOI from Puerto Rico. Operating FFO per share surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.27.

Operating Results

During Q3 FY17, DDR's net operating income (NOI) decreased 9.3% to $160.57 million from $177.07 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's same-store net operating income (SSNOI) including Puerto Rico decreased 0.7% to $229.21 million from $230.95 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's SSNOI excluding Puerto Rico decreased 0.2% to $208.99 million from $209.32 million in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's portfolio leased rate on a pro rata basis was 93.4% compared to 95.4% in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's base rent per occupied square foot increased 5.2% on a pro-rata basis to $16.16 from $15.36 in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, DDR sold 16 shopping centers and land parcels for a total of $392.1 million.

During Q3 FY17, the Company generated new leasing spreads of 6.8% and renewal leasing spreads of 6.1% on a pro-rata basis including Puerto Rico.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, DDR's cash decreased 40% to $18.27 million from $30.43 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's unsecured debt decreased 3.6% to $2.81 billion from $2.91 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, DDR extended the maturity of its revolving credit facilities and enhanced borrowing capacity to $1.0 billion and extended the maturity of $200 million of $400 million unsecured term loan.

On November 10, 2017, the Company's Board of directors declared a dividend of $0.19 per share payable on January 05, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2017.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects same-store NOI growth to be in the range of negative 0.5% to positive 5% for the Continental US Portfolio.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 14, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, DDR Corp.'s stock declined 1.36%, ending the trading session at $7.96.

Volume traded for the day: 6.21 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.41 million shares.

After yesterday's close, DDR Corp.'s market cap was at $2.90 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 9.55%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Retail industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors