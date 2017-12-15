Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: TripAdvisor's Revenue Grew 4%

Stock Monitor: Fang Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, TripAdvisor's revenues increased 4% to $439 million from $421 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $454.3 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's average monthly unique visitors increased 17% to $455 million from $388 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's average monthly unique hotel shoppers increased 7% to $163 million from $153 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's Click-Based and Transaction Revenue per Hotel Shopper decreased 11% to $0.40 from $0.45 in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, TripAdvisor's gross profit increased 4.2% to $419 million from $402 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 95.4% of revenue from 95.5% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, TripAdvisor's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 17% to $95 million from $114 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 500 basis points to 22% of revenue from 27% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, TripAdvisor's operating income decreased 36.4% to $42 million from $66 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 610 basis points to 9.6% of revenue from 15.7% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, TripAdvisor's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 39.7% to $38 million from $63 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 630 basis points to 8.7% of revenue from 15% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

For the reported quarter, TripAdvisor's net income decreased 55% to $25 million from $55 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 51% to $0.18 from $0.37 in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, TripAdvisor's adjusted net income decreased 36% to $50 million from $78 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 32% to $0.36 from $0.53 in Q3 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.34.

Segment Details

Hotel - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Hotel segment's revenue decreased 3% to $312 million from $320 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA decreased 48% to $51 million from $99 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin was 16% of revenue compared to 31% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

Non-Hotel - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Non-Hotel segment's revenue increased 26% to $127 million from $101 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 193% to $44 million from $15 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin was 35% of revenue compared to 15% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, TripAdvisor's cash and cash equivalents increased 22.5% to $750 million from $612 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 191.2% to $265 million from $91 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 34.4% to $254 million from $189 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 7.1% to $15 million from $14 million in Q4 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities decreased 20.3% to $220 million from $276 million in the comparable period of last year. In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's free cash flow decreased 22.4% to $170 million from $219 million in the corresponding period of last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 14, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, TripAdvisor's stock marginally declined 0.63%, ending the trading session at $34.49.

Volume traded for the day: 2.09 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.74%

After yesterday's close, TripAdvisor's market cap was at $4.79 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 73.70.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors