Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Priceline Group's Revenue Grew 20.1%; EPS Soared 239.9%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PCLN) ("Priceline") has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PCLN. The Company posted its financial results on November 06, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The online travel Company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, The Priceline Group most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PCLN

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Priceline's total revenues increased 20.1% to $4.43 billion from $3.69 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross bookings increased 17.9% to $21.76 billion from $18.46 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's room nights sold increased 18.6% to 177.5 million from 149.6 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's airline tickets decreased 11.8% to 1.7 million from 1.9 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Priceline's gross profit increased 21.9% to $4.37 billion from $3.59 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 140 basis points to 98.7% of revenue from 97.3% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, Priceline's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 18.4% to $2.19 billion from $1.85 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 80 basis points to 49.3% of revenue from 50.1% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, Priceline's operating income increased 152.2% to $2.10 billion from $833.23 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 2,480 basis points to 47.4% of revenue from 22.6% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, Priceline's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 159.2% to $2.07 billion from $797.53 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 2,500 basis points to 46.6% of revenue from 21.6% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

For the reported quarter, Priceline's net income increased 240% to $1.72 billion on a y-o-y basis from $506.02 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 239.9% to $34.43 on a y-o-y basis from $10.13 in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, Priceline's adjusted net income increased 18.6% to $1.76 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.48 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 18.6% to $35.22 on a y-o-y basis from $29.69 in Q3 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of $34.31.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Priceline's cash and cash equivalents increased 36.8% to $2.85 billion from $2.08 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 41.4% to $8.73 billion from $6.17 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Priceline's net accounts receivable increased 67.2% to $1.44 billion from $860.12 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 92.3% to $805.74 million from $419.11 million in Q4 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities increased 20.8% to $3.49 billion from $2.89 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, the Company expects adjusted net income to be in the range of $665 million - $695 million, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $13.40 - $14.00. Priceline estimates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $870 million - $910 million for Q4 FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 14, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, The Priceline Group's stock climbed 1.05%, ending the trading session at $1760.92.

Volume traded for the day: 454.71 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.41%; past twelve-month period - up 15.21%; and year-to-date - up 20.11%

After yesterday's close, The Priceline Group's market cap was at $86.36 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.67.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors