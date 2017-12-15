Active-Investors: Wired News - Bruker Announces 10-Year Partnership with Metropolitan Museum of Art to Advance Novel Analytical Technologies

Stock Monitor: Analogic Post Earnings Reporting

New Technologies Will Enable The Met's Scientists to Advance Scholarship in Cultural Heritage Science

Through this partnership, both Companies plan to focus on advanced mass spectrometry instrumentation, x-ray diffraction, and Raman imaging, adding state-of-the-art technology to the impressive array of scientific tools already in place at The Met. The new technologies will enable The Met's scientists to advance scholarship in cultural heritage science and solve the most challenging conservation problems.

Bruker will also offer instrumentation and technical expertise for the Network Initiative for Conservation Science (NICS), the new program established by The Met to support research at other museums in New York City. Bruker's portable infrared, Raman, and x-ray fluorescence instrumentation operated by The Met's scientists will play an essential role in establishing a mobile laboratory, and in building a distributed scientific network benefitting all cultural heritage institutions in the city of New York, and also to support the museums that lack scientific resources to perform in-depth chemical and elemental analysis.

Bruker and The Met Partnership Yielded New Instrumentation Development

The Companies have been working together for a long time, and their association has yielded new instrumentation development and methods that are now commonly used around the world. In August 2009, The Met carried out FT-Raman spectroscopy using a Bruker Ram II FT-Raman-Vertex 70 FTIR Micro spectrometer. The 1064 nm line of an Nd:YAG laser used as the excitation line. Additional SERS work on Ag colloids was carried out using a Bruker Senterra Raman microscope.

In October 2013, a series of paintings of The Met were analyzed by means of the Bruker M6 MA-XRF instrument. The Bruker M6 JETSTREAM is designed for the non-destructive elemental analysis of large samples. The mobility of the instrument allows it to be placed at the site of the object of interest. The performance parameters enable scanning areas of 800 mm x 600 mm, with a variable spot size down to 100 µm and speeds of up to 100 mm/s.

About Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met)

Established in 1870 and based in New York, The Met is the largest art museum in the United States, and presents over 5,000 years of art from around the world. The Department of Scientific Research at The Met is responsible for investigating the material aspects of works of art in the collection. Scientists in the department cooperate with conservators and curators in studying, preserving, and conserving the works, and also pursue innovative research in analytical techniques, preventive conservation, and treatment methodologies.

About Bruker Corp.

Founded in 1960, Bruker enables scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. The Company's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. Bruker is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 14, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Bruker's stock slightly fell 0.85%, ending the trading session at $33.90.

Volume traded for the day: 373.48 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.70%; previous three-month period - up 13.57%; past twelve-month period - up 60.13%; and year-to-date - up 60.06%

After yesterday's close, Bruker's market cap was at $5.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 35.95.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

