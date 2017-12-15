Active-Investors: Wired News - BioLife's CryoStor(R) Freeze Media and HypoThermosol Cell Storage Adopted by Iovance Biotherapeutics

Stock Monitor: Iovance Biotherapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

On December 13, 2017, the Company declared that it has executed an agreement to supply its CryoStor® cell freeze media and HypoThermosol® cell storage and shipping media to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) ("Iovance"). Iovance is currently conducting several clinical trials for tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies targeting multiple solid tumor types.

BioLife's Proprietary Bio-Preservation Media Products Being Adopted Due to Improved Yield

Commenting on the collaboration, Mike Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BioLife, stated that it was very rewarding to see the Company's proprietary bio-preservation media products being broadly adopted in the regenerative medicine market, due to the improved yield and extended shelf life its IP platform can offer to its customers.

BioLife's Long-Term Supply Agreements for CryoStor® Use

CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® have been incorporated into the manufacturing processes of at least 250 regenerative medicine applications, including numerous late-stage clinical trials. Reports suggest that till date, the Company has executed long-term supply agreements with the following Companies:

On November 29, 2017, the Company executed a new confidential agreement to supply its proprietary CryoStor® cell freeze media to a leading T cell therapy customer.

In July 2017, BioLife entered into a long-term supply agreement with Celyad. BioLife's CryoStor® clinical grade cell freeze media is incorporated into Celyad's manufacturing process for its Natural Killer Receptor based T-Cell platform.

The Company entered into a supply agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc, for the use of CryoStor® in SPEAR T-Cell Platform, on June 14, 2017.

In December 2016, BioLife signed a ten-year supply agreement with TissueGene. The former's CryoStor® clinical grade cell freeze media is incorporated into TissueGene's manufacturing process for Invossa.

The Company entered into a ten-year supply agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, for CryoStor® use in Cellular Immunotherapies, in August 2016.

On July 11, 2016, BioLife signed a ten-year supply agreement with Kite Pharma. The agreement provided for Kite's supply of BioLife's CryoStor® clinical grade freeze media for cells and tissues, which is embedded in Kite's manufacturing process for KTE-C19.

In June 2014, Nice, France-based TxCell, adopted BioLife's CryoStor® clinical grade cell freezing media for use in their European Phase-IIb clinical trial of Ovasave immunotherapy in refractory Crohn's Disease.

About CryoStor® Cell Freeze Media and HypoThermosol® Cell Storage

CryoStor® cryopreservation freeze media products have been designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing, and are based on the novel HypoThermosol® formula. These products have proven to be much more effective in reducing post-preservation necrosis and apoptosis compared to commercial and home-brew isotonic and extracellular formulations.

HypoThermosol® bio-preservation media is a novel, engineered, optimized hypothermic storage and shipping media product. Serum-free, protein-free HypoThermosol® is designed to provide maximum storage and shipping stability for biologics at 2-8°C. This proprietary, optimized formulation mitigates temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications.

About BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1987, BioLife is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of proprietary clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media, and a related cloud hosted bio-logistics cold chain management app for smart shippers. The Company is based in Bothell, Washington.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Established in 2007 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Iovance is focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes. The Company's lead product candidate is an autologous, ready-to-infuse cell therapy that has demonstrated distinctive efficacy in the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 14, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, BioLife Solutions' stock climbed 3.72%, ending the trading session at $5.85.

Volume traded for the day: 60.56 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 20.62%; previous six-month period - up 156.58%; past twelve-month period - up 272.61%; and year-to-date - up 263.29%

After yesterday's close, BioLife Solutions' market cap was at $77.57 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors