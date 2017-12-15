Active-Investors: Free Research Report as ArcBest's Revenue Grew 4.3% and Non-GAAP EPS Surged 22.9%

Stock Monitor: Patriot Transportation Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCB) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ARCB. The Company reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on November 03, 2017. The freight transportation and logistics Company reported better than expected earnings results. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATI), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company ArcBest. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PATI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, ArcBest most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ARCB

Earnings Highlights and Summary

ArcBest reported revenues of $744.3 million in Q3 2017, up 4.3% compared to revenues of $713.9 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $746.2 million.

During Q3 2017, ArcBest's operating income was $24.3 million compared to $20.4 million in Q3 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's operating income was $27.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $21.7 million in the prior year's same quarter.

ArcBest reported a net income of $14.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in Q3 2017 compared to $12.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income totaled $15.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the reported quarter versus $12.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the year-earlier comparable quarter.

Operating Results

Asset-Based - During Q3 2017, ArcBest's Asset-Based segment's revenue totaled $517.4 million compared to $509.0 million in Q3 2016, reflecting a per-day increase of 4.1%. The segment's tonnage per day dropped 3.0% on a y-o-y basis, and shipments per day fell 1.4% compared to the year-ago corresponding period.

For Q3 2017, ArcBest's Asset-Based segment's total weight per shipment was 1,198 pounds, reflecting a 1.6% drop on a y-o-y basis. The segment's average length of haul on shipments was 1,027 miles in Q3 2017, representing a 1% decrease from a length of haul of 1,040 miles in Q3 2016.

For Q3 2017, the Asset-Based segment's total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 6.6% to $32.53 on a y-o-y basis, positively impacted by changes in the shipment profile and higher fuel surcharges. The Company noted that yield management actions implemented throughout 2017, including the space-based pricing initiative in the reported quarter, resulted in higher revenue per hundredweight and improved revenue per shipment.

The segment recorded an operating income of $21.8 million, and an operating ratio of 95.8% in Q3 2017, compared to an operating income of $18.1 million, and an operating ratio of 96.5% in Q3 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the segment's operating income was $23.5 million, and the operating ratio totaled 95.5% in the reported quarter compared to an operating income of $18.6 million, and an operating ratio of 96.4% in the year-earlier same quarter.

Asset-Light - During Q3 2017, ArcBest's Asset-Light segment's revenue grew 12% to $235.3 million compared to $210.1 million in Q3 2016. The segment's operating income totaled $8.5 million in the reported quarter versus $6.4 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the segment's operating income was $8.7 million compared to $6.4 million in Q3 2016. The increases in ArcBest's Asset-Light segment's revenue and operating income were driven by a growth in expedite services and y-o-y business increases associated with the early September 2016 acquisition of a dedicated truckload Company.

Cash Matters

ArcBest ended Q3 2017 with unrestricted cash and short-term investments of $166 million. Combined with the available resources in the Company's recently amended credit revolver, amended receivables securitization agreement, and their associated accordion features, ArcBest's total liquidity equaled $482 million at the end of the reported quarter.

ArcBest's total debt was $263 million at the end of Q3 2016, including a $70 million balance on its credit revolver; $45 million borrowed on receivables securitization; and $148 million of notes payable and capital leases, primarily on the Company's equipment for asset-based operations. The composite interest rate on all of ArcBest's debt was 2.6% at the end of Q3 2017.

During Q3 2017, ArcBest repurchased 92,000 shares for a total amount of $2.4 million. Under its existing repurchase program, the Company has approximately $32 million of purchase availability.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 14, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, ArcBest's stock ended the trading session flat at $35.35.

Volume traded for the day: 207.23 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.47%; previous three-month period - up 24.47%; past twelve-month period - up 17.44%; and year-to-date - up 27.85%

After yesterday's close, ArcBest's market cap was at $907.51 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.85.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Trucking industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors