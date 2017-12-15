Active-Investors: Wired News - CHF Solutions Partners with TRANSMEDIC for Marketing and Distribution of Aquadex FlexFlow(R) System in Singapore

Stock Monitor: PAVmed Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CHFS as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 13, 2017, the Company announced that is has signed an international distribution agreement with Singapore-based TRANSMEDIC Pte Ltd. The agreement is for the marketing, distribution and providing sales support for CHF Solutions' Aquadex FlexFlow® System in Singapore. The agreement will allow CHF Solutions to expand its market reach in Singapore for its product. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company CHF Solutions. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PAVM

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, CHF Solutions most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CHFS

Commenting on the choosing of TRANSMEDIC for marketing and distribution of its Aquadex FlexFlow® System in Singapore, John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions, said:

"TRANSMEDIC has the market reach and service breadth to meet our expansion goals as we continue to execute our US and international growth plans. We have been in contact with healthcare providers that already own Aquadex FlexFlow® consoles, and we look forward to TRANSMEDIC being able to service those units, bring them back into use and expanding the usage in the area."

About CHF Solutions' Aquadex FlexFlow®

The Aquadex FlexFlow® system is a small and portable medical device designed to remove excess fluid (primarily excess salt and water) from patients suffering from hypervolemia, or fluid overload and who have failed diuretic therapy. The system uses a single-use, disposable auto-loading blood filter circuit, and it is simple, safe, and can precisely remove excess fluids from patients. Additionally, the system is better than the renal replacement devices currently being used for ultrafiltration. The Aquadex FlexFlow® system allows medical practitioners to specify and control the amount of fluid to be extracted at a safe, predictable, and effective rate. The use of this system does not have any major impact on electrolyte balance, blood pressure, or heart rate of patients.

About CHF Solutions Inc.

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based CHF Solutions is an early-stage medical device company which develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in US. It is focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® system, a medical device designed to remove excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments are to be administered by a healthcare provider under prescription from a physician, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The Company's mission is to predict, measure, and control patient fluid balance through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. The Company also has wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland.

About TRANSMEDIC Pte Ltd.

Singapore-based TRANSMEDIC was founded in 1980 by Lee Thian Soo, Teo Kee Meng. and Seah Kerk Chuan. It is a premier medical technology sales and distribution Company that is engaged in the sales, distribution of medical devices, and highly specialized drugs across hospitals, clinics, and health-centers in Asia. The Company offers a wide range of high quality medical products from 40 different Companies and provides education and training plus technical support and maintenance for these advanced technological devices. The Company's operations are spread across 7 countries in Southeast Asia and is supported by a team of 400 people.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 14, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, CHF Solutions' stock dropped 4.57%, ending the trading session at $3.76.

Volume traded for the day: 588.75 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, CHF Solutions' market cap was at $7.07 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors