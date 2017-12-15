Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market, 2021 with 3M, ABB, Badger Meter, Gutermann & Halma Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global water leakage detector systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological innovations. The incorporation of technological advancements in water leakage detector systems is a key trend in the global water leakage detector systems market. Prominent technological advancements in the market include water leakage detectors for do-it-yourself (DIY) smart home systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising water stress levels across the globe. Of late, water stress levels have increased in many countries across the globe. Water stress occurs when the demand for water exceeds its supply. The increase in water-stress levels is attributed to rising pollution levels, climate change, and geographical differences. Population growth, changing consumption patterns, and urbanization are further increasing water stress levels. Rising water-pollution levels and contamination of available water further reduce the amount of water available for personal consumption.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high installation cost. The installation cost of a water leakage detector system is relatively higher than that of a water meter. The return on investment for water meters can be obtained within a duration of five to eight years. For instance, the US EPA, has laid a program (Fix a Leak Week) for fixing water leakages across the nation. Not all service providers have the required capital for huge investments. Apart from that, installation of such expensive technologies in a country with a large population base is a task in itself.

Key vendors

3M

ABB

Badger Meter

Gutermann AG

Halma

Other prominent vendors

Aquilar

Honeywell International

Mueller Water Products

NEC Corporation

Pentair

Pure Technologies

Schneider Electric

Siemens

SPX Corporation

TTK

