Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market 2017-2021 with Autoliv, Takata, ZF-TRW & Key Safety Systems Dominating

The global automotive curtain airbags market to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is growing number of fatalities leading to adoption of automotive curtain airbags. The growing number of road accidents causing severe injuries and fatalities has been a major reason for the wider adoption of automotive curtain airbags. Curtain airbags have been successful in reducing fatalities, especially in rollover and side-collision. For instance, around 8,500 people die annually in side-impact car crashes in the US. The fatalities would be much higher in the regions where there is low penetration of curtain airbags.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing use of passive safety systems such as airbags as a product differentiator in emerging countries. Over the past few years, the economic slowdown has created a volatile demand for automobiles in developed countries. However, emerging markets have witnessed a robust growth in automobile sales due to the ideal population demographics, strong economic growth, and elevated purchasing power. The high purchasing power and strong economic growth are also creating a robust market for luxury and premium vehicles in these regions. Such developments are expected to propel the market growth for automobiles. Although various regulations enforce the use of passive safety systems as standard fitment, many OEMs have started marketing their vehicles based on safety features.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high costs associated with curtain airbag, restricting it to developed markets. The high costs associated with the procurement and maintenance of airbags have increased the price of the vehicle and thus limited its use to developed markets. Although OEMs provide frontal airbags due to stringent safety norms, they are reluctant to equip their vehicles with curtain airbags, especially in emerging nations, as it will significantly increase the price of the vehicle. Consumers in emerging nations are price sensitive, and hence OEMs refrain from equipping their vehicles with curtain airbags. In addition, OEMs are facing cost pressures due to changing regulatory environment. The growing focus on enhancing the safety standards is leading OEMs to comply with the regulation, without transferring the additional costs to the consumer.

Key vendors

Autoliv

Takata

ZF-TRW

Key Safety Systems

Other prominent vendors

Ashimori

Hyundai Mobis

Ningbo Joyson Electronic

Nihon Plast

Toyoda Gosei

