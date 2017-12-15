sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,11 Euro		-0,275
-0,97 %
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,109
29,033
16:03
15.12.2017 | 14:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire
London, December 15

15 December 2017

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the "Company')

Block Listing Application

The Company has made an application to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing, for general business purposes, of 2,350,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market ("Admission").

The 2,350,000 Ordinary Shares to be block listed may be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. These Ordinary Shares may be issued inter alia to satisfy market demand and for the purposes of managing the premium to net asset value (cum income) per Ordinary Share at which the Ordinary Shares are trading. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 18 December 2017.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Mark Pope		Tel: 020 3 0084913
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Broker
Neil Morgan
Chris Mills		Tel: 020 3 1000000

© 2017 PR Newswire