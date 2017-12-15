Deezer Launches Proprietary Audio Recognition Feature

LONDON, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New Deezer SongCatcher Tool Brings Music Closer to the Fans

Today Deezer, the world's most diverse, dynamic and personal music streaming service, has launched its own song recognition feature SongCatcher, offering a greater choice for consumers who want to find out the names of particular songs or artists when listening to music.

This innovative feature, powered by ACRCloud, has been in the works for many months and is already available in BETA to a subsection of Deezer's user base. Designed so that music fans can identify forgotten songs or discover unknown tracks on their mobile, users simply hold up their phone and let the search function do the work for them.

Deezer SongCatcher delivers:

Quick identification and sourcing of unknown tracks within the Deezer app through the use of the search function that directs users to "identify sound"

Newly identified tracks that can be added directly to your favorites and/or playlist

The ability to play all saved and favorite tracks from SongCatcher

"Deezer SongCatcher is something that our product team has been working on for some time as we recognize that there is clear demand from music fans to find out the name of an unknown track or artist when they are listening to music. The BETA has proven very positive and so we are excited to be able to officially communicate the launch of Deezer SongCatcher to all music fans around the world," said Alexander Holland, Chief Product and Content Officer.

Deezer SongCatcher will be rolled out over the coming months and will be open to Premium+ subscribers. Rolling out initially on Android users, it will be coming to iOS next year.

