Hotel opening marks the first Hyatt Centric hotel in France; First European ski resort for Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric La Rosière, the first Hyatt Centric hotel in France and the first Hyatt ski resort in Europe. Located at an altitude of 1850 meters, the 69-room hotel boasts an unbeatable slope-side location, offering immediate access to ski lifts. Hyatt Centric La Rosière is operated by Sophos Hotels under a franchise agreement.

Hyatt Centric La Rosière brings the Hyatt Centric brand to the French Alps, creating a cosmopolitan vibe that invites exploration and discovery amongst guests who want to be in the center of the action.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of Hyatt Centric La Rosière," said Yannick Aubry, General Manager of Hyatt Centric La Rosière. "The hotel is ideally located to provide guests with a launch pad to discover the best the region has to offer, whether that be the more than 160 kilometers of piste on our doorstep, or exploring the charms and hospitality of a traditional Savoyard mountain village."

The hotel sits in the center of Franco-Italian La Rosière, a popular skiing destination in the Tarentaise Valley known for its dramatic landscape and close proximity to Courchevel, Val d'Isère and Les Arcs. The terrain surrounding the village is suitable for skiers of all abilities, boasting the region's best snowfall and direct access to heli-skiing.

"We are thrilled to be part of the first Hyatt ski resort in Europe and we believe that Hyatt Centric La Rosière will cater guests who want to explore as well as families," said Mr. Fernand Donnet, CEO of Sophos Hotels. "We look forward to welcoming guests and having them experience this beautiful destination."

Guestrooms

Modern explorers can relax and recharge in one of the hotel's 69 guestrooms and suites including 12 specially designed family suites, each complete with underfloor heating and spectacular views of the mountains.

Dining and Drinking

Food lovers can discover natural and organic cuisine at La Tavola Italian restaurant, which takes its inspiration from the Aosta region in Italy. The wine list is unique and only offers wines from different mountain regions.

Brasserie H40 serves French brasserie-style dishes with its la carte menu for lunch and dinner, alongside a buffet breakfast. Guests will be able to enjoy a draft beer or a select cocktail from the H40 Bistro Bar where comfortable armchairs and an open fireplace creates the perfect setting to relax.

Surus Lounge Bar with its Chesterfield-style furniture offers a perfect setting to have a quiet moment, catch up with the news or check emails. The bar offers a wide range of coffees, teas and infusions, as well as a collection of rums from around the world.

Wellness and Recreation

Guests can unwind and take in the breathtaking views at the Summit Spa which features a 420 sqm indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and outdoor hot tub. Here, the professional team from Summit Spa can soothe away the aches and pains. Additionally, guests can also try a yoga class via the on-screen fitness lessons.

Services and Facilities

Guests can access all of the ski services they need directly at the hotel, including on-site ski hire and storage. The hotel concierge can arrange childcare, ski lessons, lift passes and heli-skiing explorations among other services. Covered parking is also available with charging point for electric cars.

Snow Activities

Located at an altitude of 1850 meters, the resort has snow cover from early December through to the end of April. It is also a south-facing resort and enjoys the same level of sunshine as the South of France. The resort offers a wide range of activities and choice of runs for skiers of all levels.

For those who want to take a break from skiing, activities such as paragliding, dog sledding and snowshoe walking are sure to keep you entertained.

For more information, please visit https://larosiere.centric.hyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

The Hyatt Centric Experience

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery. The lobby lounge is a launch pad providing guests with information about the most sought after food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. The bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't, including Beekind's environmentally conscious bath products, Bluetooth-enabled electronics and salon-grade blowdryers. A team of colleagues is always available to recommend local hidden gems to launch guests' discovery of the destination. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattCentricExplorer.

Sophos Hotels

SOPHOS HOTELS S.A. is a Swiss company active in Europe, Central Asia and Russia in the field of hotel expertise and management. Sophos Hotels S.A. is a non-branded company, working with the major hotel chains and "soft" affiliations as a third party operator. Currently, Sophos Hotels is managing or developing more than 20 properties throughout Europe. For more information please visit www.sophoshotels.com (http://sophoshotels.com/).

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of September 30, 2017, the Company's portfolio included 739 properties in 57 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House,Hyatt ZivaHyatt Zilara and Hyatt Residence Club brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

