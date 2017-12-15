Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers' Transactions 15th December 2017, 16.00 p.m.



With reference to Board meeting fees, Panostaja Oyj's AGM decided on 31st January 2017 that about 40% of the fee paid to a board member should be paid in accordance with the share issue authorisation given to the Board by transferring company shares to each Board member unless a Board member should already own more than one per cent of the total share capital on the date of the AGM. If a Board member's holding in the company on the date of the AGM should exceed one per cent of the total share capital, the fee shall be paid fully in cash. Panostaja Oyj's Board also decided at its organisational meeting held upon completion of the AGM to implement the AGM decision concerning Board member fees paid as shares in such a way that shares are transferred on a quarterly basis on the date following publication of the quarterly/annual report.



According to decisions taken at the AGM and by the Board, Panostaja Oyj transferred to Board members a total of 13,333 shares as part of their Board meeting fees as follows:



A total of 4,445 shares were transferred to the chairman of the Board Jukka Ala-Mello. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 142,879 shares.



A total of 2,222 shares were transferred to Board member Eero Eriksson. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 65,064 shares.



A total of 2,222 shares were transferred to Board member Hannu Tarkkonen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 90,921 shares.



A total 2,222 shares were transferred to Board member Antero Virtanen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 48,449 shares.



A total of 2,222 shares were transferred to Board member Tarja Pääkkönen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 18,282 shares.



Fees for Board member Mikko Koskenkorva have been paid fully in cash, as Mikko Koskenkorva's holding on the date of the AGM exceeded the one per cent limit set by the AGM. Mikko Koskenkorva's holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 1,286,055 shares.



The CEO and the members of the Senior Management Team are involved in a share bonus system. The company's management owns shares directly and through influential organizations. The Board of Directors of Panostaja Oyj decides on the principles underlying the reward scheme for the CEO and the Members of the Senior Management Team. On December 13th, 2017, the Board decided to transfer 36,261 shares to the Senior Management Team members.



A total of 13,359 shares were transferred to CEO Juha Sarsama. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 689,265 shares.



A total of 7,634 shares were transferred to Senior Management Team member CFO Tapio Tommila. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 328,407 shares.



A total of 7,634 shares were transferred to Senior Management Team member Minna Telanne. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 222,402 shares.



A total of 7,364 shares were transferred to Senior Management Team member Miikka Laine. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 211,474 shares.



As a result of the transfer, the company holds a total of 420,918 shares.



PANOSTAJA OYJ, BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Juha Sarsama



CEO



For further information, please contact Juha Sarsama +358 40 774 2099





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active majority shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja operates in eight business segments, and Panostaja Group employs some 1,600 staff. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2017 financial period, the Group's official net sales totaled MEUR 193,2.



www.panostaja.fi