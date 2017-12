A 100 MW solar park in Tumkur District, Karnataka has been connected to the regional grid, reports project owner Fortum. The project is Fortum's fourth project to be connected in India, and its largest so far, more than doubling its total capacity to 185 MW.

A 100 MW project owned by developer Fortum has become the first part of India's mammoth Pavagada Solar Park to achieve ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...