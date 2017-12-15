Ripple News Update
As XRP prices continue to shoot for the moon, investors are finally getting curious about Ripple's long-term vision and how it differs from Bitcoin.
Google searches for XRP, for example, shot through the roof earlier in the week. This surge of interest gives Ripple (the company) a unique opportunity to educate the public on its overall mission.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse wasted no time in leveraging this opportunity. He held a Q&A yesterday, in which he answered some of investors' most pressing questions..
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
As XRP prices continue to shoot for the moon, investors are finally getting curious about Ripple's long-term vision and how it differs from Bitcoin.
Google searches for XRP, for example, shot through the roof earlier in the week. This surge of interest gives Ripple (the company) a unique opportunity to educate the public on its overall mission.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse wasted no time in leveraging this opportunity. He held a Q&A yesterday, in which he answered some of investors' most pressing questions..
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...