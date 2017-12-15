XRP Coin Prices: A Parabolic Move Toward Higher Prices Is Now in DevelopmentCryptocurrencies are an incredible asset class. As much as I hate this sector, I cannot help but love it at the same time. This asset class has no real tangible value, yet all the cryptocurrencies continue to appreciate, which in itself sounds ludicrous. From a technical perspective, the price action has been phenomenal and this sector has been a technical analyst's dream.I am focusing on Ripple coin (XRP) because this cryptocurrency has a very intriguing stock chart and recent developments are suggesting that higher XRP coin prices are currently in development.Using the price chart to generate a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...