Recruiter SThree hailed a strong finish to the year on Friday as it said adjusted pre-tax profit is expected to be slightly ahead of current market consensus. Market expectations are for adjusted profit before tax of between £42m and £45.6m, with a consensus of £43.8m. In the year to 30 November, gross profit was up 4% at constant currency to £287.6m, with profit in Continental Europe and the US up 9% and 18%, respectively. This helped to offset a 14% drop in the UK and Ireland. Gross profit ...

