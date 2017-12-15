The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 14 December 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1347.51 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1333.34 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1365.42 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1351.25 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

