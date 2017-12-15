The "Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Semiconductors form the building blocks of electronic devices. They are the crucial core of any electronic component. Semiconductor capital spending, essentially, refers to the capital investments by vendors in the semiconductor domain. The entire capital spending market is made up of capital equipment assets and other assets.
Other assets include land, building, and other essential infrastructure, except the capital equipment required to create semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Capital spending in the semiconductor industry is estimated to grow significantly from 2017. 2016 was the year of the cyclical trend where investments declined substantially due to the oversupply of semiconductor devices.
One trend in the market is use of NEMS. NEMS are devices that integrate electro and mechanical systems at a nanoscale. NEMS have a wide range of features such as significantly lower power consumption and production costs, due to their relatively small size. This makes them suitable for devices such as ultrasensitive sensors and high-frequency resonators. NEMS can also be used in a number of devices such as energy harvesters, accelerometers, gyroscopes, drug delivery systems, and portable power generators.
Key vendors
- Applied Materials
- EBARA
- Lapmaster
- Logitech
Other prominent vendors
- Entrepix
- Revasum
- TOKYO SEIMITSU
- Logomatic
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4sn9c/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005389/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Semiconductor, Machine Tools