The "Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Semiconductors form the building blocks of electronic devices. They are the crucial core of any electronic component. Semiconductor capital spending, essentially, refers to the capital investments by vendors in the semiconductor domain. The entire capital spending market is made up of capital equipment assets and other assets.

Other assets include land, building, and other essential infrastructure, except the capital equipment required to create semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Capital spending in the semiconductor industry is estimated to grow significantly from 2017. 2016 was the year of the cyclical trend where investments declined substantially due to the oversupply of semiconductor devices.

One trend in the market is use of NEMS. NEMS are devices that integrate electro and mechanical systems at a nanoscale. NEMS have a wide range of features such as significantly lower power consumption and production costs, due to their relatively small size. This makes them suitable for devices such as ultrasensitive sensors and high-frequency resonators. NEMS can also be used in a number of devices such as energy harvesters, accelerometers, gyroscopes, drug delivery systems, and portable power generators.

Key vendors

Applied Materials

EBARA

Lapmaster

Logitech

Other prominent vendors

Entrepix

Revasum

TOKYO SEIMITSU

Logomatic



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4sn9c/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005389/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Semiconductor, Machine Tools