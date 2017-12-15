ELISA STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 15 DECEMBER 2017 AT 4.25 PM



Based on the decision of the Board of Directors, Elisa has today transferred the shares under the Restricted Stock Plan 2011 regarding the 2017 payment. The reward corresponds to the value of 5,000 Elisa shares, and it is paid partly in shares and partly in cash.



Trading code: ELISA Number of shares: 2,300 Price/share: gratuitous



After the transfer, Elisa holds a total of 7,794,503 treasury shares.



ELISA CORPORATION



Mr. Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 50 520 5555



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media www.elisa.com