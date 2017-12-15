ELISA MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS RELEASE 15 DECEMBER 2017 AT 4:35 PM



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Mattila, Veli-Matti Position: Chief Executive Officer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20171215162502_7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Elisa Oyj LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-12-15 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884 Volume: 2300 Unit price: 0.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2300 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro



ELISA CORPORATION



