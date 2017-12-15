Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-12-15 15:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - The board of BTS GROUP AB (publ.) today, with the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2017, resolved to complete a directed issue of 240,681 new class B shares.



The newly issued shares will be used as part payment for the two previously announced acquisitions of Coach in a Box Ltd. (CiaB) and MTAC GmbH (MTAC). The shares are distributed so that 214,725 shares are granted to the sellers of CiaB and 25,956 shares to the sellers of MTAC. For more information on the acquisitions, please refer to the press releases on October 23, 2017 and November 6, 2017 respectively.



The reason for the issue and the reason for the deviation from shareholders' preferential rights is that the Board considers that it is a beneficial way to quickly obtain partial financing for both acquisitions at a limited cost, thereby promoting BTS's ability to generate additional value to its shareholders.



The newly issued shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm around 21 December 2017.



Subscription price The subscription price has been determined by a calculated volume weighted average price per trading day for the company's class B share on Nasdaq Stockholm for a period of 30 days prior to each acquisition, corresponding to SEK 88.00 per share for CiaB and SEK 90.50 per share for MTAC.



Number of shares and dilution Following the issue, the total number of class B shares in BTS will amount to 18,033,251, compared with 17,792,570 class B shares prior to the issue. The number of unlisted class A shares remains unchanged at 853,800.



The issue entails a dilution effect for existing shareholders with approximately 1.3 percent of the capital and 0.9 percent of the votes in the company.



For more information, please contact:



Michael Wallin Investor relations



BTS Group AB michael.wallin@bts.com +46 708-788 019



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.



We serve a wide range of client needs, including:



-- Assessment centers for talent selection and development -- Strategy alignment and execution -- Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs -- On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business such as Chevron, Citigroup, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Tencent and Volvo Group.



BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.



For more information, please visit www.bts.com



