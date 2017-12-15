sprite-preloader
Freitag, 15.12.2017

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
15.12.2017 | 15:57
ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: MGX Going Big on Petrolithium

The First Large-Scale Integrated Petroleum and Lithium Project Ever Developed

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / Like a multinational company, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; FRA: 1MG) is active on many fronts at the same time and is broadly positioned in the green tech energy markets of the future. While the company is focused on the commercial deployment of its first rapid lithium extraction system for oil and gas producers in Canada, MGX is also working on developing its own petrolithium production project in Utah.

The full report can be accessed through the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3956-MGX-Going-Big-on-Petrolithium

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3955-MGX-auf-dem-Weg-zum-Milliarden-Unternehmen

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE