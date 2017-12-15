Work is heating up on 10 MW of solar PV plants in Armenia, which were commissioned under a special tariff announced in December 2016. Three MW have already been commissioned, with the rest scheduled for completion in 2018. Additional utility-scale quotas are also set to be published next year.

Work has been completed on Armenia's third large-scale solar PV plant. Shtigen LLC commissioned the 1 MW project two days ago in the presence of Armenia's Prime Minister, Karen Karapetyan.

The plant is said to consist of 3,124 polycrystalline solar panels and 37 solar inverters; and is expected to generate up to 1,600 kWh of electricity annually.

According to the Ministry of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources, the project is located in the Shenik community of Armavir Marz, and was built in cooperation with Shtigen, Baghramyanshin and ACBA Leasing. About $800,000 was invested, it added.

Under a special tariff regime introduced by the Armenia Public Services Regulatory Committee (PSRC) in December 2016, which supports projects between 150 kW and 1 MW in size, the government issued 11 licenses worth 10 MW.

Spokesperson for Shtigen, Ani Aghajanyan, tells pv magazine the company was awarded 3 MW of this total. While 1 MW has just been commissioned, several more projects ...

