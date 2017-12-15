Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2017-2021: Increasing Popularity of Low- and Zero-copper Eco-friction Brake Pad Material to Enhance the Brake System

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive brake components aftermarket to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising adoption of carbon ceramic brake pads. The automotive industry is witnessing the growth of numerous performance enhancing technologies that make driving more comfortable, enjoyable, fun, and safer. These advanced technologies are being used by automakers as product differentiators to attract more customers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing efforts to reduce the cost of advanced braking systems across all vehicle segments. Currently, the automotive industry is experiencing increased demand for advanced safety systems in vehicles. This is primarily due to increased customer awareness of vehicular and on-road safety. More than advanced infotainment features, customers concentrate on ensuring maximum protection in the vehicles owned by them. Also, the implementation of stringent vehicular safety norms has led to increasing demand for advanced safety technologies. As a result of the growing customer demand and vehicle safety norms, automakers are offering advanced collision avoidance systems, either as an option or as a standard fitment, in more vehicles, especially premium segments.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of high precision in tuning leading to possible fatalities. Advancements in technology are often accompanied by complex design and mechanism. Though the automotive industry is shifting to advanced brake technologies with electrification of components, the durability and reliability of such systems can sometimes be a cause for concern. For example, in mid-2015 Japanese automaker Subaru' recalled more than 70,000 vehicles in the US to fix a faulty brake system. These cars were equipped with Subaru's driver assist system, an automatic brake system designed to help the driver to avoid a collision.

Market trends

Increasing popularity of low- and zero-copper eco-friction brake pad material to enhance the brake system

Rising adoption of carbon ceramic brake pads

Growing preference for brake-by-wire technology



Key vendors

ZF Friedrichshafen

Brembo

Federal Mogul

Akebono

Other prominent vendors

ADVICS

Eaton

TI Automotive

Dorman Products

Fras-le

Centric Parts

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8rjsbk/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716