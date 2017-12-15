Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Vantiv Inc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed: Magnetar Capital Partners LP (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Vantiv Inc. (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: N/A (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: December 14, 2017 (f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Worldpay Group plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Class A Common Shares

ISIN: US92210H1059 Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,422,150 0.88% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 68,742 0.04% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 1,490,892 0.92%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit Class A shares Sale 524 74.4079 Class A shares Sale 202 74.5459 Class A shares Sale 458 74.5547 Class A shares Sale 280 74.6344 Class A shares Sale 422 74.6617 Class A shares Sale 569 74.6277 Class A shares Sale 146 74.6461 Class A shares Sale 509 74.6510 Class A shares Sale 305 74.7320 Class A shares Sale 630 74.7744 Class A shares Sale 285 74.7419 Class A shares Sale 117 74.7244 Class A shares Sale 475 74.7126 Class A shares Sale 231 74.6132 Class A shares Sale 38 74.6347 Class A shares Sale 314 74.5825 Class A shares Sale 62 74.6523 Class A shares Sale 217 74.7308 Class A shares Sale 35 74.6951 Class A shares Sale 145 74.8889 Class A shares Sale 21 74.8748 Class A shares Sale 283 74.8358 Class A shares Sale 254 75.1030 Class A shares Sale 3 75.0467 Class A shares Sale 188 75.0261 Class A shares Sale 295 75.0221 Class A shares Sale 84 74.9610 Class A shares Sale 284 74.9356 Class A shares Sale 208 75.0119 Class A shares Sale 306 74.9955 Class A shares Sale 571 74.9820 Class A shares Sale 283 74.9474 Class A shares Sale 583 74.8557 Class A shares Sale 295 74.8743 Class A shares Sale 509 74.9023 Class A shares Sale 270 74.9047 Class A shares Sale 237 74.8939 Class A shares Sale 235 74.8972 Class A shares Sale 525 74.9290 Class A shares Sale 169 74.9100 Class A shares Sale 291 74.8935 Class A shares Sale 662 74.8628 Class A shares Sale 204 74.8569 Class A shares Sale 1,009 74.8690 Class A shares Sale 580 74.8666 Class A shares Sale 13,900 74.6230

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description

Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No

Date of disclosure: December 15, 2017 Contact name: Cassie Peterson Telephone number: 847-905-4692

