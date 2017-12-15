Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-12-21



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 375 +/- 250 2025-05-12 1058 SE0005676608 2.50 % 500 +/- 250



Settlement date 2017-12-27



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on DEC 21, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 375 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON DEC 21, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se