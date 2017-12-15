Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group (CHE) Cherkizovo Group announces results of Board of Directors meeting 15-Dec-2017 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Cherkizovo Group announces results of Board of Directors meeting Moscow, Russia - December 15, 2017 - PJSC "Cherkizovo Group" (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE)(hereinafter "Cherkizovo" or "the Company"), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces the results of its Board of Directors meeting, which was held on December 15, 2017. At the meeting, the Board of Directors: - Reviewed status of the Board of Directors action items. - Approved the Company's budget for the year 2018. - Reviewed report of the Chairman of the personnel and remuneration Committee, approved 2018 bonus system and KPI's of Chief Executive Officer for 2018. - Terminated the term of Marina Kagan as Management Board member and approved the quantitative composition of the Management Board - 13 members. - Authorized the Regulations on information policy in disclosure and delivery of information of the Company. - Approved termination of the Company's participation in a controlled entity and participation of the Company in other organization. The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of Cherkizovo Group is Anatoliy Vereschagin (please see details below). For more information please visit http://www.cherkizovo.com or contact Anatoliy Vereschagin Managing Partner Progress Communications Agency +7 965 334 34 34 av@progresspr.ru ISIN: US1641452032 Category Code: ROM TIDM: CHE LEI Code: 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Sequence No.: 5029 End of Announcement EQS News Service 639647 15-Dec-2017

December 15, 2017 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)